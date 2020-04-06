|
Nancy Komu
After a full life, Nancy Komu passed away on April 3, 2020. Nancy was born in Detroit, MI on June 28, 1918. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter. Walt and Nancy lived in Berkley, Michigan and moved to Fayette, Michigan when they retired. Nancy spent many happy years in Fayette surrounded by Lake Michigan, tall pine trees, and treasured friendships.
Nancy is survived by her beloved sister Doris Kalbfleisch, her niece Nancy (Bob) Howald, her nephew Steven (Patty) Kalbfleisch, Walt's nieces Kerry Guzek (Tim) and Kathy Hendrickson, and many great-nieces and nephews who will always treasure the time they spent with her. Nancy was known to many people as Aunt Nanc, and her youngest relatives called her Super-Aunt Nancy. The love and wisdom that Nancy imparted on her family is immeasurable. Nancy would always say to her family "Aren't we lucky?" Those who knew her were so incredibly lucky. Her family is forever grateful to the healthcare workers and the staff at All Seasons Senior Living who assisted during the last months of her life.
No memorial service is currently planned due to the Coronavirus, but a celebration of Nancy's life will be held in the future. Memories can be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/rochester-mi/nancy -komu-9110209
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020