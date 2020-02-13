Resources
Grosse Ile - Hodges, Nancy L. February 11, 2020. Age 68 of Grosse Ile. Beloved wife of James C. Hodges. Loving mother of LeeAnn (Nathan) Hodges and Douglas A. Hodges. Preceded in death by parents Leo and Wanda Baker. Nancy retired from Detroit Public Schools with over 30 years of service as a teacher for the hearing impaired. She loved animals and was a supporter of the Michigan Humane Society. Visitation, Monday, February 17, 2020, 1:00-8:00 PM. Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. Interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly. www.molnarfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
