Was born on June 3, 1941 and passed away into the arms of her Heavenly Father on April 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jerry R. Hurt for 56 years. Loving mother of Teresa (Michael) Smith, Suzanne (John) Baisley, Rebecca Hurt, Brenda (Dan) Cordray, and the late David Hurt. Dear grandma of Michael Alexander, Eric Alexander, Sarah Wooden, Nicole Albarati, Jessica (Fiance' Jim) Baisley, Brian (Amber) Zakos, Matthew Zakos, Christopher Zakos, Courtney (Clark) Hurt, and Jonathan Durbin. Dearest great-grandma of Violet Wooden, Ella Wooden, Adam Albarati, Robby Miller, Justin Zakos, Blaine Zakos, Ryan Zakos, and Abraham Comstock. Dearest sister of Richard Lyle Brakebill, Judi Brakebill Phillips, George Lee (Deceased), Mary Lou Kinder (Deceased), and Shirley Luby. Nance was born a coal miner's daughter to her late parents Harold and Darlene Lee Brakebill. Fancy Nancy enjoyed singing in the church choirs and Glee Club. Her favorite hymns were "In the Garden" and "Softly and Tenderly". She also enjoyed going to the Mission and reunions with her sisters. She loved baking, eating Mexican food, and liver and onions. Some of her favorite past times were playing Yahtzee and Scrabble, listening to George Beverly Shay, Elvis Presley, John Denver, and Bing Crosby. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Doniphan, Missouri. Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020