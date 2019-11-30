|
Nancy Lee Vettraino (nee Renault)
Nancy Lee Vettraino (nee Renault) passed away on November 19, 2019 in Howell, Michigan. She was 87. Born in Birmingham, Michigan on October 09, 1932 to Elsie (Tingstad) and Leo Renault. She grew up in Detroit and Highland Park.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Ralph (Raffaele Alexander), in 2006 and Ralph Alexander Jr.(Sheryl) on October 06, 2019.
Survived by children Michael Vettraino (Laura); Mary Antoinette Rick (Gregory, deceased); Denise Louise Vettraino; and David Paul Vettraino (Christine). Survived by grandchildren Elizabeth, Stephanie (parent Denise and former spouse, Christopher "Kip" Williamson); Alexander and Megan (parents David and Christine); Matthew, Anthony, Rose (parents, the late Ralph Jr. and former spouse, Lisa); brother Jack Renault (Evelyn); many nieces and nephews.
Nancy and Ralph moved to Keego Harbor in 1960 raising their family on Willow Beach and then on Maddy Lane. Nancy worked as a part-time bus driver for West Bloomfield Schools from the 1970s till the late 1980s. Ralph and Nancy moved out to the Howell area almost 20 years ago enjoying their retirement in a new home on a wooded parcel with a small lake. Nancy enjoyed outings and visits from family, visits from grand-dog, Bailey, holiday celebrations, and memories of her years raising her 5 children with beloved husband, Ralph. Nancy was a great cook, gardener, and housewife caring for her family's needs. She loved knitting and sewing. She loved going on road trips and took a memorable trip along the historic Route 66 with her husband, Ralph, and son, David, in the early 2000s. Being part of the Woodward Dream Cruise with husband, Ralph, and their classic Corvette was an August activity for several years that Nancy relished. She was loved very much and will be deeply missed.
Nancy was cremated by Generations Funeral & Cremation Services of Farmington Hills. The family will have a future luncheon to celebrate her life. The date is yet to be determined. The family of Nancy wants to thank the owner and staff of The Sunshine Cottage of Howell for their loving and dedicated care of Mom in her final months.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019