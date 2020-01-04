|
- - Nancy Loud Kern passed peacefully on Christmas Day in Bloomfield Hills. Age 93. Born in Detroit on July 24th, 1926, to Betty and Percy Loud, her father being the former President of Wright Kaye Jewelers in downtown Detroit. Beloved wife for 61 years of the late Richard Charles Kern, former Vice President of the Kern Department Store in Detroit, where the Kern Clock still stands. Nancy attended Kingswood School Cranbrook, Bradford Junior College, and University of Michigan. She was a past Director of Echo Park School; and was a member of Sigma Gamma Association, Delta Gamma Sorority, National Society of Colonial Dames of America-Michigan, Junior League of Birmingham, MI Choir, Christ Church Cranbrook Choir, Franklin Garden Club, and Orchard Lake Country Club. Loving mother of Kerry Byerly (Robert), Richard Charles, Jr., and Jeffrey Loud (Susan); grandchildren Rand, Kelsey, Brittany, Kimberly, Jeffrey, Clayton, Mackenzie and Paget; and nine great-grandchildren. Memorial Service Saturday, January 25, 2020, 1pm at Christ Church Cranbrook, 470 Church Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Memorial tributes may be made to Christ Church Cranbrook Music Fund, 470 Church Road, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan 48304. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 362-2500.
