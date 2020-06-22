Nancy Louise Ballou
Nancy Louise Ballou (Grabowski), born March 28, 1961. Loving wife, mother, sister and aunt passed away on Saturday June 20, 2020 at the age of 59 after a long and hard-fought battle with breathing difficulties. Survived by her loving husband Carl, sons and daughter-in-law Carl Leon Ballou and Andy and Stephanie Ballou, sisters Beverly Ciokajlo, Patricia Frederick (Paul), and Carolyn Hammett, brother Robert Grabowski (Paula), many brothers and sisters'-in-law, mother-in-law Elaine Ballou, several aunts and cousins as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Leon and Lucille Grabowski (Wisniewski), sisters Kathy Karwowski and Elaine Mathes, brother Ken Grabowski and Brothers'-in-law Reginald Ciokajlo and Waldo (Al) Hammett. Nancy exhibited incredible love, strength, intelligence and determination throughout her life and prolonged illness while sharing her abundant love with all of the people in her life as well as all of God's creatures, great and small. She will be truly missed by many. Cremation has taken place, and a private memorial is planned for the near future. Arrangements by Family Funeral Care, Keego Harbor. Memorial contributions may be made to the Detroit Zoological Society or the animal rescue organization of your choice.




