Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
5:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
3965 Merrick Street
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
3965 Merrick Street
View Map
Nancy M. Manfre Obituary
Nancy M. Manfre

Westland - Age 82, February 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Guiseppe. Loving mother of Leonard (Diane), Regina (William) Stephens, and Kenneth (Denise). Cherished grandma of Carrie, Brian, Sheri, Leonard Jr. (Jaimie), Matthew, Craig, Sarah (Mike), Mark (Zenia), and Amanda. Adored great-grandmother of many. Dear sister of Ruth Manfre. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed. Visitation Sunday 2-8pm with a 5pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In state Monday 9:30am until the 10am Mass at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3965 Merrick Street (east of Monroe Street, between Dartmouth and Colgate). www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020
