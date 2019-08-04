|
Nancy M. Tiano
Livonia - Nancy M. Tiano, age 62, August 1, 2019. Loving wife of Michael. Loving mother of Nicholas (Codee). Dearest daughter of Lynda Galbraith and the late Ernest Carlington. Cherished step-daughter of Geralding Carlington. Dear sister of Sherry (Brian) Beach, Eric Carlington and the late Terry Ernest Carlington. She was dearly loved and deeply missed. Services arranged privately through John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 4, 2019