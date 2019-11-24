Services
Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Inc.
836 North Main Street
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-4800
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Inc.
836 North Main Street
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Lying in State
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Salvation Army Church
3015 N. Main St
Royal Oak, MI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Salvation Army Church
3015 N. Main St
Royal Oak, MI
Nancy Martha Dickinson

Nancy Martha Dickinson Obituary
Nancy Martha Dickinson

Dickinson, Nancy Martha, age 78, passed away peacefully on Friday at her home, with her family by her side.

Beloved wife of Ted.

Loving mother of Lisa (Alan) Wiechert.

Cherished grandmother of Samantha.

Sister of Barb (Bill) Foren and aunt to Sean (Andrea) Foren and family and Todd (Christine) Foren and family.

Nancy will be missed by other relatives and many friends.

Visitation Monday 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Edward Korkoian Funeral Home Spiller-Spitler Chapel, 836 N. Main St., Royal Oak (248) 541-8325.

Instate on Tuesday 9:30 a.m. until time the 11:00 a.m. funeral service at the Salvation Army Church. 3015 N. Main St., Royal Oak (248) 585-5600.

Family requests memorial gifts in Nancy's memory to the Royal Oak Salvation Army.

Nancy and Ted for 23 years owned the Able Rubber Stamp and Engraving.

To send a loving message, please visit Nancy's obituary at www.ekfh.net.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
