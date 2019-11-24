|
|
Nancy Martha Dickinson
Dickinson, Nancy Martha, age 78, passed away peacefully on Friday at her home, with her family by her side.
Beloved wife of Ted.
Loving mother of Lisa (Alan) Wiechert.
Cherished grandmother of Samantha.
Sister of Barb (Bill) Foren and aunt to Sean (Andrea) Foren and family and Todd (Christine) Foren and family.
Nancy will be missed by other relatives and many friends.
Visitation Monday 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Edward Korkoian Funeral Home Spiller-Spitler Chapel, 836 N. Main St., Royal Oak (248) 541-8325.
Instate on Tuesday 9:30 a.m. until time the 11:00 a.m. funeral service at the Salvation Army Church. 3015 N. Main St., Royal Oak (248) 585-5600.
Family requests memorial gifts in Nancy's memory to the Royal Oak Salvation Army.
Nancy and Ted for 23 years owned the Able Rubber Stamp and Engraving.
To send a loving message, please visit Nancy's obituary at www.ekfh.net.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019