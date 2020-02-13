Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Funeral
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Myers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Myers Obituary
Nancy Myers

Farmington Hills - Nancy Myers, 88, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, died on 12 February 2020. Beloved wife of 70 years of Martin "Marty" Myers. Cherished mother of Carl Myers (Wendy Messenger), Bruce (Lisa) Myers, and the late Sandra Myers Levison (Bruce). Loving grandmother of Sammy Myers, Jacob Myers, Justin (Sage) Myers, Jonathan Myers, and Meegan Rehak. Sister-in-law of Fayne Petok and family. Sister of Marcia (the late Arnold) Tanzman. Nancy's indelible sparkle will live in our hearts eternally. FUNERAL SERVICE 2:00 P.M., SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2020 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment Beth El Memorial Park. www.irakaufman.com

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -