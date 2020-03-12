Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd.
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
7:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. John Vianney Church
54045 Schoenherr Rd
Shelby Twp, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John Vianney Church
54045 Schoenherr Rd
Shelby Twp, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Nepa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Nepa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Nepa Obituary
Nancy Nepa

Warren - NEPA, Nancy. March 12, 2020. Age 77. Beloved wife of Vito. Loving mother of Tom (Shelley), and Dena (Anthony) Madonna. Proud and adored grandmother of Michael, Patrick, Pasquale, Alexandria, Natalie, Isabella, Benjamin, and Vittoria.Visitation Saturday 4-9pm and Sunday 2-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Instate Monday 9:30am until time of 10am Mass at St. John Vianney 54045 Schoenherr Rd, Shelby Charter Twp, MI 48315. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now