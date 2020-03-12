|
Nancy Nepa
Warren - NEPA, Nancy. March 12, 2020. Age 77. Beloved wife of Vito. Loving mother of Tom (Shelley), and Dena (Anthony) Madonna. Proud and adored grandmother of Michael, Patrick, Pasquale, Alexandria, Natalie, Isabella, Benjamin, and Vittoria.Visitation Saturday 4-9pm and Sunday 2-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Instate Monday 9:30am until time of 10am Mass at St. John Vianney 54045 Schoenherr Rd, Shelby Charter Twp, MI 48315. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020