Nancy Newcomb Porter
Dearborn - Nancy Newcomb Porter died at home at Henry Ford Village in Dearborn on August 15, 2020 at age 94. She was the daughter of Cyrenius A. Newcomb III and Ruth M. Murphy. She graduated from Ann Arbor High School in 1943 and Harper Hospital School of Nursing in 1946. In 1951, she married David W. Porter and they had a long and happy marriage until Dave's death in 2007.
Nancy had many interests in her long life but her priority was always her family; first her husband and children, and then her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She especially doted on her grandchildren who have many fond memories of holiday dinners, trips to the beach, and take-home containers of raspberry jam that she made using berries from her backyard patch. She took delight in seeing her great-grandchildren who called her Gigi with great affection. Nancy loved to walk, swim, camp and do anything outdoors. She loved Detroit, especially its history and its sports teams, the arts, old cars, gardening, volunteering and so many other things. She was a force of nature who insisted on staying active and fully engaged in life, literally until a few moments before she died.
Nancy is survived by her daughter Susan and her husband Robert Conklin, her son Ronald, and her two grandsons and their spouses, Robert and Jessica Porter and Thomas and Linnea Porter. She is survived by 5 great grand-children: Ava, Eli, Reese, Lucas, and Johanna Ruth Porter who arrived in the world 6 hours after Nancy passed away. Nancy is also survived by her brother Geoffrey Newcomb, her sister Tyana Olsem, brother in law John Porter, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins whom she loved dearly. She was predeceased by her siblings C.A. (Peter) Newcomb IV, Roland C. Newcomb, Ethan A. Newcomb, Cyrena B. Newcomb, and Kimrie T. Newcomb.
The family suggests memorials to Judicial Process Commission, 1921 Norton Street, Rochester, New York, 14609 or the Wills Sainte Claire Auto Museum, 2408 Wills Street, Marysville, Michigan 48040. Leave an online condolence at www.howepeterson.com