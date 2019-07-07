Services
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Therese of Lisiuex Catholic Church
48115 Schoenherr Rd.
Shelby Township, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese of Lisiuex Catholic Church
48115 Schoenherr Rd.
Shelby Township, MI
View Map
Shelby Twp. - Nancy Peerenboom passed away on June 24, 2019 at the age of 85. Nancy is survived by her loving nieces and nephews, James Edward (Janet) Nelson, Martha Nelson, Jack (Kathleen) Nelson, Lawrence (Cindy) Nelson, and Dawn (Christopher) Brown. Nancy is preceded in death by parents, James and Genevieve Peerenboom; her brothers, William Nelson and Jack Nelson; and her lifelong friend Alice West. Nancy was a nun for 20 years with the Sisters of Charity in Cincinnati, Ohio, and she was a Registered Nurse at Wm. Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak for 20 years. Nancy's family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 10, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a rosary service at 7:00 p.m. at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (3 blks. E. of Van Dyke), Utica. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Therese of Lisiuex Catholic Church, 48115 Schoenherr Rd., Shelby Township, instate at 9:30 a.m. until time of mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield. Memorials are appreciated to the or the . Please share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com

