Nancy Scoppa
Sterling Heights - Scoppa, Nancy M. age 87. February 13, 2020. Beloved mother of Toni (John) Frankowski, Lori Shier, Ray (Darlene) Scoppa, and Ron (Sabrina) Scoppa. Proud grandmother of John, Will, Julie, Heather, Brandon, Matt, and Mitchell. Dear sister of Joan (the late Bob) Leigh and Sally (the late Tom) Ireland. Saturday, Feb 15 visitation from 3:00pm to 8:00 pm at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (3 blks east of Van Dyke Avenue) Utica. Sunday, Feb 16th, funeral 12 Noon. Please share a memory with her family at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020