Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Nancy Zakar Obituary
Nancy Zakar

Dearborn - Age 66 December 13, 2019 Beloved wife of Robert for 43 years. Loving mother of Kathryn (Jason) Jones and, Christine (Bryan) Journey. Grandmother of Lincoln, Liberty, Isabel and so to be Lyndon. Daughter of Eugene and the late Beverly. Sister of Charlotte Milotz and James Milotz. Visitation Wednesday 2 pm - 8 pm. In state Thursday 10 am until the 11:30 am Funeral Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home. Family suggests memorials to Center for Exceptional Families , 18501 Rotunda Dr. @200, Dearborn, MI 48124. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
