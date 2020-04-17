|
|
Nandalal Bagchi
Ridgefield, CT - 1936 - 2020
It is with deep sadness that the family of Nandalal (Nanda) Bagchi announce his passing on April 14, 2020 at the age of 83 at his home in Ridgefield, Connecticut. Dr. Bagchi was a resident of Troy, Michigan for almost 50 years.
Due to limits on public gatherings in the State of Connecticut, no public service will be held. A private service for the family was conducted by the Wilton Hindu Mandir, Wilton, Connecticut on April 16.
Dr. Bagchi was born in Kushtia, India on August 1, 1936 to Ashwini and Joyadurga Bagchi. He had 7 siblings - 4 brothers ( Ranjit, Amya, Sanat and Arabinda ) and 3 sisters (Molina, Renuka and Konika ). He spent his early years in Kushtia and moved to Kolkata during the partition. He attended St. Xavier's College and received his B.Sc Hons. in Chemistry and then went on to Calcutta Medical College to receive his MBBS. In 1963 he moved to Detroit, Michigan to do his internship, residency (Internal medicine) and fellowship (Endocrinology). He married his wife Arleta Flansburg in 1968 and they moved to Edmonton Alberta, Canada. Dr. Bagchi did his PhD. in Biochemistry at the University of Alberta. Upon completion of his PhD he and his family moved back to Detroit in 1972 so he could join Wayne State University School Of Medicine as an Instructor. In 1989 he became a Full Professor. When he retired in 2011 he became an Emeritus Professor. Nanda loved to teach medicine and won several teaching awards. He was a Fellow Of The Royal College Of Physicians (Canada), The Endocrine Society, Fellow Of The American College Of Physicians, American Thyroid Association and American Associates of Clinical Endocrinologists. He was an expert on Thyroid disease and taught, did research, had a clinical practice and wrote articles for medical journals and chapters for medical books. He also wrote a chapter in the World Book Encyclopedia.
Dr. Bagchi travelled extensively, questioned everything and was devoted to his wife of 52 years, Arleta, his children and grandchildren. He loved to fish, camp, hike and walk on the beach and spend time with his cat, Cheri. He spent many summers on Lake Huron where he and his wife had a vacation home. Recently he moved from Troy, Michigan to Ridgefield, Connecticut.
Dr. Bagchi is survived by his loving wife, Arleta; their children, Ranjan and Monika (Perry) DeFelice; and their grandchildren Tolkien Bagchi, Fonsea Bagchi, Paige DeFelice and Tripp DeFelice.
Donations in memory of Dr. Bagchi are gratefully accepted by the Parkinson's Foundation: https://secure3.convio.net/prkorg/site/SPageNavigator/2017_donate_form_2.html?_ga=2.246055364.1707313649.1587035797-125814760.1587035797&_gac=1.229037678.1587035797.Cj0KCQjw4dr0BRCxARIsAKUNjWS2zuvDu2K7T8BxpkBthbibID5dgsQV125JG1tYllN0jb_nZmZ7_6EaAiImEALw_wcB or Wayne State University School of Medicine: https://giving.wayne.edu/donate/medicine?utm_source=go.wayne.edu&utm_medium=direct&utm_campaign=quick-access&utm_content=
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020