Novi - Natalie Lankin, 94, of Novi, Michigan, died on 06 March 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard Lankin. Cherished mother of Roslyn (Richard) Cooper, Andrew (Paula) Lankin, and Carl Lankin. Loving grandmother of Richard (Kathy) Cooper, Aaron (Iris) Cooper, Adam (fiancée Kelly Lawton) Lankin, Andrea (Brian Weed) Lankin. Adored great-grandmother of Benjamin and Emily Cooper, and Zack Lawton. Dear sister of Raymond (Eleanor) Must. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICES 2:00 P.M. SUNDAY, MARCH 10, 2019, AT BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 10, 2019
