Warren - NATALIE, age 86 went to be with our Lord peacefully on May 9, 2019. She was a loving mother to her six children: Ronald (Barb) Jackson, Cheryl Lipka, Craig (Cheryl) Jackson, Sandy (Clayton) Goers, Charles (Nancy) Jackson, Lori (Kevin) Matthews. Beloved grandmother to 20 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Cherished sister of Denzel Alexander, Donald (Ruth) Alexander, Dorothy Lambert, David (Lana) Alexander and Sharon (Jack) Raymond. She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Charles Jackson and Harold Stringer, parents Carter & Stella Alexander, and sister Carolyn Gray. Natalie loved her family deeply and was a friend to many. Her hobbies included sewing, crocheting, scrapbooking, reading and gardening. She spent previous winters and her last five years residing in The Villages of Florida, where she loved going to the square with family and friends to listen to music and dance. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held May 16th 11:00 am at Woodside Bible Church of Troy. Visitation begins at 10:00 am. Burial to follow at White Chapel Cemetery.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 14, 2019