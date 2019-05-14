Services
Generations Funeral & Cremation Services
29550 Grand River Ave.
Farmington Hills, MI 48336
(248) 426-9200
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodside Bible Church
Troy, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodside Bible Church
Troy, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Natalie Stringer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Natalie Stringer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Natalie Stringer Obituary
Natalie Stringer

Warren - NATALIE, age 86 went to be with our Lord peacefully on May 9, 2019. She was a loving mother to her six children: Ronald (Barb) Jackson, Cheryl Lipka, Craig (Cheryl) Jackson, Sandy (Clayton) Goers, Charles (Nancy) Jackson, Lori (Kevin) Matthews. Beloved grandmother to 20 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Cherished sister of Denzel Alexander, Donald (Ruth) Alexander, Dorothy Lambert, David (Lana) Alexander and Sharon (Jack) Raymond. She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Charles Jackson and Harold Stringer, parents Carter & Stella Alexander, and sister Carolyn Gray. Natalie loved her family deeply and was a friend to many. Her hobbies included sewing, crocheting, scrapbooking, reading and gardening. She spent previous winters and her last five years residing in The Villages of Florida, where she loved going to the square with family and friends to listen to music and dance. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held May 16th 11:00 am at Woodside Bible Church of Troy. Visitation begins at 10:00 am. Burial to follow at White Chapel Cemetery.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now