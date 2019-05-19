|
Natalina " Lee" Ireland
Dearborn - On April 1, 2019, Natalina " Lee" Ireland died at the age of 92 in Dearborn, Michigan. Wife of the late Robert Ireland. She is survived by her daughters, Terese Ireland Salisbury, Carole Ireland and Mary Louise Nedwicki; son-in-laws, David Salisbury, Daryl Clore and Stephen Nedwicki and niece, Lucia Zurkowski. She was grandmother to Robert (Janae) Nedwicki, Matthew Nedwicki, Ellyn Nedwicki, Natalie Theodore (Chris) and Julie Clore and a new great grandmother to Henry Nedwicki. She was also a step grandmother and an aunt to nephews and nieces. Lee was born in Toronto, Canada, on Christmas Day in 1926 and moved to the United States when she was 9 years old, settling in Dearborn with her parents, Concettina and Dominic Rocchio. She graduated from Fordson High School and worked at the Ford Motor Company as a secretary. In 1951, she married Robert Davis Ireland also of Dearborn. A funeral service will be held at Howe Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave., Dearborn on May 21st, 2019. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the service at 11 a.m. Some family members are severely allergic to flowers and plants so these will not be accepted by Howe Peterson. Instead, please consider making a donation to Capuchin Soup Kitchen at www.cskdetroit.org and Angela Hospice at www.angelahospice.org
