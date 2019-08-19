Services
Farmington Hills - Dr. Nathan Firestone, 85, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, died on 17 August 2019. Beloved husband of 62 years of the late Ardell Firestone. Cherished father of Keri Firestone, Merrick (Monica) Firestone, Gregory (Felice) Firestone, the late David Firestone, and the late Joshua Scot Firestone. Devoted son of the late Saul Firestone and the late Sonia Firestone. Loving Grandpa of Taylor Workman, Ethan Firestone, Emma Firestone, Dillan Firestone, Camille (Evan) Greenberg, Mallory Firestone, David Firestone, Laurali Firestone, Karli Firestone, Shannon Firestone, and Jackie Firestone. Also survived by Gabrielle Taylor and her children, Quest Taylor and Oceana Taylor. SERVICES 11:30 A.M. MONDAY AUGUST 19, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Adat Shalom Memorial Park. www.irakaufman.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 19, 2019
