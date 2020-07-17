Nathaniel Paul Clements
Detroit - Nathaniel Paul Clements of Detroit, passed away on July 7, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born on November 5, 1926 in Atlanta, Georgia to Emmanuel and Lucille Clements. Nathaniel attended Booker T. Washington High School in Georgia, Hampton University in Virginia (the '49ers), and Wayne State University in Michigan. He married Travanyon Walton in Detroit in 1950 and later married Ann Marie Smith in Detroit in 2014. Nathaniel proudly served in the United States Army during WWII and achieved licensing in Michigan in 1964. He was a member of TULC, the former President of the Rackham Symphony Choir and was in the Gesu Parish Choir. Nathaniel was also a member of the NAACP, American Bridge Players Club, CO-OP Optical, JOT, MEN WHO DARE, INC. and Baker's Keyboard Lounge. He was employed for the City of Detroit in the employment and training division of the poverty program and was the President of the Metro Detroit AFL-CIO Union in the transportation division. Additionally, he was a licensed broker. Nathaniel was known for his distinguished manner and impeccable style. A Memorial Service and Interment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Nathaniel is survived by his loving wife of 6 years, Ann Marie Clements; devoted children Paul and Peter Clements and Martha (Robert) Ewing; cherished grandchildren Nathaniel, Katrice, Jenine, Devaughn, Deidre, and Epiphany Clements and Kierra and Robert, Jr. Ewing; great grandchildren; dear siblings Carrie Clements Johnson, PhD, Vivian Baldwin, and Dorothy Fletcher; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his first spouse, Travanyon Y. Clements (2007), his son, David Clements and his siblings, Hattie Lawson, Anna Milner, Emmanuel Clements, and Walter Clements. www.mccabefuneralhome.com