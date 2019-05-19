Services
Neil Gordon Dodge

Lakewood, CO - Neil G, age 87, May 11, 2019 in Lakewood, Colorado. Survived by his son, Robert Dodge, wife Rachelle (Shotwell) Dodge and grandsons, Jackson and Ryan. Born in Detroit, Neil attended Detroit Public Schools. After graduating from Wayne State with a Bachelors and Masters Degree, he inspired students to excel for 39 years as a teacher at Winship, counselor at Mettetal, Vetal and Redford High School. A family memorial dinner will be held in Denver, CO on May 28. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to donate to Angels with Paws in Lakewood, CO.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 19, 2019
