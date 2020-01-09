|
Neil Margolis, 72, of Southfield, Michigan, died on January 2, 2020. Beloved son of the late Samuel and the late Bertha Margolis. Loving brother of the late Harold Margolis. Brother-in-law of Doris Olson. Uncle of Jen (Tim) Jacobs, Rebecca (Mark) DeRaud. Great-uncle of Benji, Heloise, and Esther Jacobs, and Sara Helmer, Colette DeRaud, and Lilyana Hyman. A celebration of Neil's life will be held at the Bloomfield Hills Baptist Church, 3600 Telegraph Road, Bloomfield Hills MI 48302 at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020