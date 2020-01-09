Resources
Neil Margolis Obituary
Neil Margolis, 72, of Southfield, Michigan, died on January 2, 2020. Beloved son of the late Samuel and the late Bertha Margolis. Loving brother of the late Harold Margolis. Brother-in-law of Doris Olson. Uncle of Jen (Tim) Jacobs, Rebecca (Mark) DeRaud. Great-uncle of Benji, Heloise, and Esther Jacobs, and Sara Helmer, Colette DeRaud, and Lilyana Hyman. A celebration of Neil's life will be held at the Bloomfield Hills Baptist Church, 3600 Telegraph Road, Bloomfield Hills MI 48302 at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
