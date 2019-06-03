Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
- - Nekko Anthony Boukis, age 23, passed away on May 29, 2019. Son of Greg and Kelly Boukis. Brother of Justin and Brent. Grandson of the late "Papou" Tony and late "Yaya" Effie Boukis, "Papa" David Bopp, "Mema" Lettie and late "Bepa" Al Garafolo, and "Nanny" JoAnne Bopp. Visitation Monday, June 3, from 4-7:30 pm and Tuesday, June 4, from 3-7 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236. A funeral service for Nekko will take place on Wednesday. Interment at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy, MI. Please visit www.ahpeters.com for updated service details.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 3, 2019
