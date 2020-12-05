Nell NussbaumSterling Heights - Nell Nussbaum passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020, in Sterling Heights, Michigan. She is survived by her beloved only son Frederic (Kathryn). She will be fondly remembered by her two grandson's Adam and Kyle; great-granddaughter Jackie and the rest of her family and friends.Nell was born in 1931 and raised in Toronto, Canada, the only child of Theodor Humeniuk and Maria (Michalkiw) Humeniuk. After high school she graduated as a secretary from Business College. Also during this time she was an accomplished accordion player and joined a band playing at weddings and dances. She and her best girlfriend also played on the main stage at the Canadian National Exhibition. She described that as a lot of fun.She came to the USA for a visit in 1954 where she met Henri Nussbaum and was then married in 1955. She moved, became an American Citizen and initially made her home in Detroit, primarily lived in Warren and retired to Sterling Heights, Michigan.Nell enjoyed a career that included working as a secretary at Chrysler, Roney & Company, Holly Carburetor and then an enduring tenure at the board offices of Warren Consolidated Schools. In addition to her secretarial duties she was elected as an AFSME union representative early on and later became an exempt administrative assistant to the head of secondary schools. It was at WCS that she made many wonderful friends that she and Henri enjoyed for years.Upon retiring, she again picked up her new accordion and joined a local group of musicians called the "The Ramblers" who regularly played local concerts on the east side. She and Henri regularly entertained and travelled extensively with good friends on a variety of cruises, train and bus tours in the USA, Caribbean, Canada, Europe and Russia.Nell shared her unique style and vivacious personality for many years with old and new friends and regularly with family. In her own words… "I had a good and long life."Respecting Nell's wishes - no service will be held. Donations may be made in Nell's memory to The Salvation Army - 615 Slaters Lane, PO Box 269 Alexandria VA 22313.