Nellie C. Taylor
- - April 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Preston. Dearest mother of Preston "Pat" (Patricia) and Beverly (Wendell) Burke. Loving Granny of Wendy, Troy, Ronald, Todd, and Great-Granny of Walker, Drake, Cole, Ellie, and Brooklyn. Visitation Tuesday from 2-7 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Wednesday 10:30 am at St. Kateri Church, 16101 Rotunda Dr, Dearborn, until time of Mass at 11:00 am. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019