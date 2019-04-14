Services
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home - Dearborn Heights
25509 W. Warren
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
(313) 562-5120
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home - Dearborn Heights
25509 W. Warren
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
Lying in State
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Kateri Church
16101 Rotunda Dr
Dearborn, MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Kateri Church
16101 Rotunda Dr
Dearborn, MI
- - April 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Preston. Dearest mother of Preston "Pat" (Patricia) and Beverly (Wendell) Burke. Loving Granny of Wendy, Troy, Ronald, Todd, and Great-Granny of Walker, Drake, Cole, Ellie, and Brooklyn. Visitation Tuesday from 2-7 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Wednesday 10:30 am at St. Kateri Church, 16101 Rotunda Dr, Dearborn, until time of Mass at 11:00 am. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019
