|
|
Nicephoros "Nick" Fotinos, PhD
NICEPHOROS "NICK" FOTINOS, PhD age 68. Loving husband of Patricia (nee Hand) formerly LaRue; beloved son of Maria and Antonios (deceased); dear stepfather of Steven LaRue (Danielle); dearest brother of Cathy Ikimis; dear uncle of Lee Ikimis; dear cousin and friend to many. Private family services were held Friday March 27 at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral with Interment at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to DiCICCO & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 5975 MAYFIELD RD, MAYFIELD HTS. OH. 44124.
Online condolences www.diciccoandsonsfh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020