Services
DiCicco & Sons Funeral Homes
5975 Mayfield Road
Mayfield Heights, OH 44124
(440) 449-1818
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicephoros Fotinos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicephoros "Nick" Fotinos Ph.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicephoros "Nick" Fotinos Ph.D. Obituary
Nicephoros "Nick" Fotinos, PhD

NICEPHOROS "NICK" FOTINOS, PhD age 68. Loving husband of Patricia (nee Hand) formerly LaRue; beloved son of Maria and Antonios (deceased); dear stepfather of Steven LaRue (Danielle); dearest brother of Cathy Ikimis; dear uncle of Lee Ikimis; dear cousin and friend to many. Private family services were held Friday March 27 at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral with Interment at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to DiCICCO & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 5975 MAYFIELD RD, MAYFIELD HTS. OH. 44124.

Online condolences www.diciccoandsonsfh.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicephoros's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DiCicco & Sons Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -