Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd.
Sterling Heights, MI
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd.
Sterling Heights, MI
Lying in State
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Basil the Great Byzantine Catholic Church
4700 Metro Parkway
Sterling Heights, MI
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Basil the Great Byzantine Catholic Church
4700 Metro Parkway
Sterling Heights, MI
Nicholas C. Kovalcik


1933 - 2019
Nicholas C. Kovalcik Obituary
Nicholas C. Kovalcik

- - July 7, 2019. Age 85. Beloved husband of Beverly. Loving father of Karen (Eugene) Tryciecky, Stephen (Stephanie), Pamela (Richard) Schafer, Nicholas P. and Tricia (Donald) Kirck. Proud grandfather of Ryan (Maureen), Nicholas, Natalie, Lisa, Jacob, Andrew, Ben, Gabriella, Sabrina, Antonino and great-grandfather of Addison & Jameson. Dear brother of Jack, the late Andrew (Theresa), the late Joseph (Marcella) and the late Paul (Judy). Visitation Tuesday 3-9pm with Parastas 7:00pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Instate Wednesday 9:30am until the 10:00am Liturgy at St. Basil the Great Byzantine Church (4700 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights). Interment Resurreciton Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 9, 2019
