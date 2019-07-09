|
Nicholas C. Kovalcik
- - July 7, 2019. Age 85. Beloved husband of Beverly. Loving father of Karen (Eugene) Tryciecky, Stephen (Stephanie), Pamela (Richard) Schafer, Nicholas P. and Tricia (Donald) Kirck. Proud grandfather of Ryan (Maureen), Nicholas, Natalie, Lisa, Jacob, Andrew, Ben, Gabriella, Sabrina, Antonino and great-grandfather of Addison & Jameson. Dear brother of Jack, the late Andrew (Theresa), the late Joseph (Marcella) and the late Paul (Judy). Visitation Tuesday 3-9pm with Parastas 7:00pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Instate Wednesday 9:30am until the 10:00am Liturgy at St. Basil the Great Byzantine Church (4700 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights). Interment Resurreciton Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 9, 2019