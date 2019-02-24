|
|
Nicholas (Nick) Kondak
Grosse Pointe Woods - Nick Kondak, age 92, has walked his last mile at The Rivers. He died Sunday, February 17, 2019. He will be sorely missed by his wife of 68 years, Anna. He dearly loved his family: William (Susan), Diana (Mark Domin) and Christopher (Jennifer); grandchildren Paul (Tegan), Scott (Katie), Alexander (Ashley), Sarah, Hannah, Eleni and Caroline, and great grandchildren Audrey, Charlie, Jana and Rowan.
He was an ardent supporter of the US Constitution, serving for a time on the Michigan Board of the American Civil Liberties Union. He was a supporter of environmental concerns. Live classical music, theater and opera were his passion. He designed and built numerous woodworking projects for family and friends. Nick particularly enjoyed camping, hiking and travel in the US and abroad. He loved golf and was secretary-treasurer of the Grosse Pointe Senior Men's Club Golf League for many years.
Family and friends are invited to a remembrance gathering, which will take place Saturday, March 2; please contact the family for details.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019