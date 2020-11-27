Nicholas M. KaramihasDecember 3, 1968 - November 20, 2020Beloved son of Michael and Elizabeth. Loving brother of Anne and Steven (Cheryl) and loving uncle of Emily. Nick is also survived by Thea Adamantia, his godmother, and cousins Emanuel and Steven Psaros as well as many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.Nick Karamihas graduated from Stevenson High School in 1987, earned a Bachelor's degree in accounting from Michigan State University in 1991, and subsequently went to work as a CPA at Battiata & Company.Nick was a person of few words, but often had the best lines. He was a solitary person, yet his presence was cherished. No matter how big and strong he got, he was our little boy. Nick was a Spartan by birth, educated as a Spartan, and a Spartan fan for life.Private services were held at St. John Greek Orthodox Church. Memorial contributions in his memory to St. John Greek Orthodox Church, 11455 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights, MI 48312.