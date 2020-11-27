1/1
Nicholas M. Karamihas
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas M. Karamihas

December 3, 1968 - November 20, 2020

Beloved son of Michael and Elizabeth. Loving brother of Anne and Steven (Cheryl) and loving uncle of Emily. Nick is also survived by Thea Adamantia, his godmother, and cousins Emanuel and Steven Psaros as well as many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Nick Karamihas graduated from Stevenson High School in 1987, earned a Bachelor's degree in accounting from Michigan State University in 1991, and subsequently went to work as a CPA at Battiata & Company.

Nick was a person of few words, but often had the best lines. He was a solitary person, yet his presence was cherished. No matter how big and strong he got, he was our little boy. Nick was a Spartan by birth, educated as a Spartan, and a Spartan fan for life.

Private services were held at St. John Greek Orthodox Church. Memorial contributions in his memory to St. John Greek Orthodox Church, 11455 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights, MI 48312.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved