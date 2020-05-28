Nicholas "Nick" Martin MichelsRoseville, MI - On the morning of May 22, 2020, the man with the proverbial nine lives arrived at a reunion of joyous proportion in Heaven. He survived the D-Day invasion, a single-engine plane crash, a fire and explosion while working as a safety inspector at GM, a fall from a cherry tree, and numerous cardiac issues. When asked why he thought he'd survived as long as he had, he offered a shrug and stated, "it wasn't my time."A WWII veteran and a true war hero, he served as an Army infantryman in the 62nd Battalion, 16th regiment, and "hit the beaches of Normandy" on the second day of the D-Day invasion. He received numerous military decorations, including the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart, always claiming that his military service was nothing exceptional but simply rather "what one did," making him truly one of the Greatest Generation.His favorite pastimes included ANY time with family whether it was heading "up north," tinkering in his impeccably-organized workshop, painstakingly decorating for Christmas, enjoying a "good meal," his self-invented Christmas in July celebration, and reminiscing about the good ol' days. He was a man of faith, active in many volunteer organizations with the churches - St. Jude's, then St. Basil's. We were fortunate to learn many valuable lessons through his 95+ years, including that Spam was a treat for soldiers and that if you didn't care for it, you probably have never been hungry; safe boating is no accident; the mark of a good event was the number of meats served (a "three-meater" is the gold standard); and that any given day, whether great or crummy, could be made exponentially better by a shot of your favorite whiskey.Nicholas "Nick" Martin Michels was born July 31, 1924 to Christopher and Anna Michels in Detroit, Michigan. He was preceded in death by Jean, his wife of 68 years; his son Nick; and his four brothers and sister, Chris, Anne Gassen, Bertie Poirier, and Joe. Those acknowledging his large footprint left on this Earth include Tom Michels (Marguerite Natoli); Angela, Chadd, Liam, and Olivia Bender; Lauren and Lane Fortinberry; Char, Chris (deceased), Mike, and Anna Asbury; Suzie, Bob, Lucy, and Brooks Lyford; and Jim, Kallie, Harrison, Parker, and Madeline Michels; as well as his caregivers extraordinaire Gina Emerick and Wendy Payne; extended family; and numerous friends.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plans for a celebration of life are pending. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen of Detroit. Alternatively, a tree can be planted in Nick's honor.