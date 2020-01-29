Services
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Shephard of the Glades Lutheran Church
Naples, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Ruggirello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Ruggirello


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas Ruggirello Obituary
Nicholas Ruggirello

Naples - Nicholas Ruggirello, age 78 of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan and Naples, Florida. Died on January 26, 2020. Born March 20, 1941 in Detroit, MI. Husband of Sheila Gayle (Dahn ) Ruggirello, and son of Alfio "Fred" and Anne (Daidone) Ruggirello. Survived by his wife Sheila, daughter Tina (Mike) Flanagan, son Timothy Ruggirello, brother Paul (Pat) Ruggirello, and granddaughters Lyndsey Dixon and Natalie Dixon. Predeceased by his parents and brother Joseph Ruggirello. Nicholas grew up working at the family market in Detroit which in 1956 moved to Romeo, Michigan. In 1985 he left the market to work in sales finally retiring in 2005. Nicholas and Sheila then became snowbirds splitting their time between Michigan and Florida. Finally in 2013 he had the opportunity to travel to Sicily and meet relatives he had never met before. Nicholas enjoyed playing bocci and golf at Royal Wood Country Club, Naples, FL. However, most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be missed by all.

A funeral service will be held Sunday, February 2, at Shephard of the Glades Lutheran Church, Naples, FL at 1:00 pm. Memorials can be made to the of Naples. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -