Naples - Nicholas Ruggirello, age 78 of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan and Naples, Florida. Died on January 26, 2020. Born March 20, 1941 in Detroit, MI. Husband of Sheila Gayle (Dahn ) Ruggirello, and son of Alfio "Fred" and Anne (Daidone) Ruggirello. Survived by his wife Sheila, daughter Tina (Mike) Flanagan, son Timothy Ruggirello, brother Paul (Pat) Ruggirello, and granddaughters Lyndsey Dixon and Natalie Dixon. Predeceased by his parents and brother Joseph Ruggirello. Nicholas grew up working at the family market in Detroit which in 1956 moved to Romeo, Michigan. In 1985 he left the market to work in sales finally retiring in 2005. Nicholas and Sheila then became snowbirds splitting their time between Michigan and Florida. Finally in 2013 he had the opportunity to travel to Sicily and meet relatives he had never met before. Nicholas enjoyed playing bocci and golf at Royal Wood Country Club, Naples, FL. However, most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be missed by all.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, February 2, at Shephard of the Glades Lutheran Church, Naples, FL at 1:00 pm. Memorials can be made to the of Naples. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020