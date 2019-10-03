Services
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Irenaeus Catholic Church
771 Old Perch Road
Rochester Hills, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Irenaeus Catholic Church
771 Old Perch Road
Rochester Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Hevron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Wayne Hevron

Nicholas Wayne Hevron Obituary
Nicholas Wayne Hevron

Rochester Hills - Hevron, Nicholas Wayne, age 72 of Rochester Hills, passed away September 30, 2019. Loving husband of Mary Hevron. Dear father of Matthew (Joy) Hevron, Joshua (Laura) Hevron and Jonathan Hevron. Cherished grandfather of Josephine, Lilian and Sigmund Hevron. Funeral Mass, Friday, October 4, 2019 10:00 am with an instate time of 9:30 am at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, 771 Old Perch Road, Rochester Hills. The family will receive friends Thursday, 3-8 pm at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Interment Guardian Angel Cemetery. Memorials in Nicholas' name may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or U of D Jesuit High School. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019
