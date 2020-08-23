Nickol T. Massey-Johnson
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Nickol T. Massey-Johnson announce her August 11, 2020 passing. An educator for nearly 35 years, Nickol retired from DPS as Special Education Department Head, Murray Wright High School. She was a world traveler and patron of the cultural arts who touched and changed lives. In celebration of her extraordinary life, family & friends will release balloons from wherever they are in the world on what would have been her 78th birthday, September 19, 2020.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.