On January 23, 2020, Nicole B. Spieles, nee Jannis, age 47, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones and in the arms of her loving husband. She was the beloved wife of Kurt T. Spieles; dear mother of Vivian, Delphine, and Calliope; devoted daughter of Marlis and John Jannis; and fond sister of Amanda (Jeffrey) Kozaka. Visitation will be Monday, January, 27, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Michalik Funeral Home, 1056 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60642. Family and friends will meet Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1017 N. LaSalle Dr., Chicago, IL 60610 for a 10:00 a.m. Service. Interment will follow at Rosehill Cemetery, Chicago, IL. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Ancona School, www.anconaschool.org/give. For further info call 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020