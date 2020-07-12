(Kahl) VanDriessche, Nicole C., age 39, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. Loving mother of Jager and Elle. Beloved daughter of Karen (the late Raymond "Ron") Kahl. Cherished cousin of Adam (Kristy) Dippel. Dearest granddaughter of the late Don & Carol Lawrence, and niece of Terry & Iris Lawrence. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 pm and Thursday 10-1pm, with a 1:00 pm Funeral Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery in Fraser, Michigan. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com