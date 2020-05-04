Services
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Nina E. Salomone May 3, 2020, age 77. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Dear mother of Jack (Lena) and Rosanne (Jeffrey) Pelc. Proud grandmother of Thomas and Mary Barone. Sister of Frances Militello and Nove Tocco. Nina is survived by many loving family members and friends. A private gathering will be held for the family and a Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848 Longmont, CO 80502. Share a memory at bcfhsterlingheights.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 4 to May 6, 2020
