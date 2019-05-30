Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Lying in State
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
21800 Marter Road
St. Clair Shores, MI
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
21800 Marter Road
St. Clair Shores, MI
Nina K. Volis Obituary
Nina K. Volis

Grosse Pointe Shores - Nina K. Volis (nee Kastoris), age 104, May 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kerr Volis. Loving mother of George (Chrisanthy) and Audrey (the late Nicholas) Thomas. Dear grandmother of Tania (Fernando) Borrego, Christina (Brian) Hazen, Kerri (JPaul) Dixon, George K. (Jill) Volis, Pamela (Alan) Yahanda, Karen (George) Yoo, Lisa (Michael) Cullen, Barbara (Patrick) Ghilani. Also blessed with 21 great-grandchildren. Visitation Friday, May 31, 2019 from 4 PM to 8 PM with a Trisagion at 6:30 PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. In state Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 9:30 AM until time of service 10AM at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 21800 Marter Road, St. Clair Shores, MI 48080. Memorial contributions may be made to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Nina's memory. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery, Detroit, MI ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 30, 2019
