Nina K. Volis
Grosse Pointe Shores - Nina K. Volis (nee Kastoris), age 104, May 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kerr Volis. Loving mother of George (Chrisanthy) and Audrey (the late Nicholas) Thomas. Dear grandmother of Tania (Fernando) Borrego, Christina (Brian) Hazen, Kerri (JPaul) Dixon, George K. (Jill) Volis, Pamela (Alan) Yahanda, Karen (George) Yoo, Lisa (Michael) Cullen, Barbara (Patrick) Ghilani. Also blessed with 21 great-grandchildren. Visitation Friday, May 31, 2019 from 4 PM to 8 PM with a Trisagion at 6:30 PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. In state Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 9:30 AM until time of service 10AM at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 21800 Marter Road, St. Clair Shores, MI 48080. Memorial contributions may be made to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Nina's memory. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery, Detroit, MI ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 30, 2019