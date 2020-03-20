|
Nina Marie Tomasi
- - March 20, 2020. Age 89. Beloved wife of Andrew for 66 years. Loving mother of Mary Ann (Lawrence) Gingrich and Andy (Beth) Tomasi. Proud grandmother of Eric (Amanda), Brian (Jaclyn), Megan, Susan, and Andrew and great-grandmother of Miles, Wesley, and Avery Nina. Mrs. Tomasi was a devoted teacher for the Detroit Public Schools for 30 years. A memorial service celebrating Nina's life to be held at a later date. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020