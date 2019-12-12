|
|
Niranjan Mohanlal Shah
Dearborn - Niranjan (Niru) Mohanlal Shah, age 78, passed away on December 10, 2019 after an almost three year battle with a rare form of leukemia. He was born on June 2, 1942 in Rajkot, Gujarat, India to Mohanlalbhai and Chanchalben Shah. Niru married his beloved wife, Jayshree, in 1969 with whom they had two sons Raj and Davang. Niru graduated high school in 1958 and then attended Wilson College and Birla Vishvakarma Mahavidyalaya Engineering College in Vallabh Vidyanagar, India. He graduated with a B.S. in 1964. He then came to the U.S. where he attended N.C. State University, receiving a Masters in Mechanical Engineering in 1966. After brief periods at RCA Space Laboratory and Boeing, Niru's professional career as an engineer and manager blossomed at Ford Motor Company (1971-2002). He later joined Strattec Security Corporation in 2005 as a sales engineer retiring in 2019. Niru received a number of professional accolades. At Ford, he drove millions in cost savings and at Strattec generated millions of dollars in new business. At home, he dedicated his time to his wife with whom he raised two successful sons. The family is especially close to his nephew Sanjiv, his wife Rashmi, and their children Dev and Khooshbu. He found great happiness and joy spending time with his four grandchildren and encouraging them in anything they pursued, from academics to soccer. Throughout his life's journey, Niru generously shared his time, wisdom, and experience mentoring and guiding countless individuals who now stand as part of his lasting legacy. Niru is survived by his beloved sons, Raj and Davang; daughters-in-law Diane and Raani; grandchildren Milan, Jaiden, Dylan, and Anika; siblings Manubhai (brother), Hansaben (sister), Rajubhai (brother), and Tarubhai (brother). He is predeceased by Jayshree (wife), Sudhaben (sister), Prabhulalbhai (brother), Chandubhai (brother), and Kanoobhai (brother). Visitation will commence on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Road, Garden City, Michigan 48135 (734-427-3800). Immediately after there will be a private cremation ceremony. A reception to which all are welcome will take place from 2:00 - 5:00 PM at Raani and Davang's home, 1417 Wells Street, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104 (203-901-3017).
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019