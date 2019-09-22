|
|
Nobi (Nobuyo) Okubo
Louisville, CO - Nobi (Nobuyo) Okubo passed away on September 8, 2019 in Louisville, Colorado at age 93.
The daughter of Japanese immigrants, she was sent to an internment camp at the age of 17. She moved to Detroit Michigan from the internment camp and graduated from Wayne State. She was an elementary teacher in Redford.
In 2000, she accepted the Medal of Honor from President Clinton on behalf of her husband, James Okubo who was a medic in the 442nd all-Japanese battalion in World War II.
Nobi is survived by her children, John, Anne and Bill (Amy) Okubo; grandchildren Mark and Alison Brocher, Elena, Callie and Andie Okubo; and great granddaughter Margaret Brocher. She is predeceased by her grandson, Mike Okubo. A memorial service will be held in Colorado.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 22, 2019