Resources
More Obituaries for Nobi Okubo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nobi (Nobuyo) Okubo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nobi (Nobuyo) Okubo Obituary
Nobi (Nobuyo) Okubo

Louisville, CO - Nobi (Nobuyo) Okubo passed away on September 8, 2019 in Louisville, Colorado at age 93.

The daughter of Japanese immigrants, she was sent to an internment camp at the age of 17. She moved to Detroit Michigan from the internment camp and graduated from Wayne State. She was an elementary teacher in Redford.

In 2000, she accepted the Medal of Honor from President Clinton on behalf of her husband, James Okubo who was a medic in the 442nd all-Japanese battalion in World War II.

Nobi is survived by her children, John, Anne and Bill (Amy) Okubo; grandchildren Mark and Alison Brocher, Elena, Callie and Andie Okubo; and great granddaughter Margaret Brocher. She is predeceased by her grandson, Mike Okubo. A memorial service will be held in Colorado.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nobi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.