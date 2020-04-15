|
Noella Blancke
St Clair Shores - Noella Blancke, age 94, of St. Clair Shores passed away Tuesday, April 14. Loving wife of the late Prudent "Buster" Blancke; beloved mother of Linda Salvadero, Denise Blancke, Marc (Petrina) Blancke, the late Brian Blancke; dear grandmother of Matthew Blancke, Stephanie Salvadero, Alexander Salvadero, Marc A. (Alixandria) Blancke, Noelle Blancke; cherished great-grandmother of Marc A.W. Blancke and Mela Blancke. Also left to cherish her memory are, sisters-in-law Rachelle Vanhollebeke, Angenette Decraene and many loving nieces and nephews. Noella was a wonderful homemaker and co-owner of Sindbad's restaurant. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Capuchins, 1820 Mt. Elliott St., Detroit, MI 48207. www.thecapuchins.org Arrangements entrusted to Kaul Funeral Home, St Clair Shores www.kaulfuneral.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020