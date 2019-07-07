|
|
Dr. Nola M. Wernette
Farmington Hills - age 100, passed away July 3, 2019. Nola was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Patrick "Harry"; loving mother of Dr. Joanne McKune (Bryant), Leonard (Dianne), Barbara Person (the late Ronald), Patricia Ruelle (William) and William (Theresa); cherished grandmother 14 and great grandmother of 7. Visitation Sunday, July 7, from 2-9 pm at Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral mass Tuesday, July 9, 1 pm (in state 12:30 pm) at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23615 Power Rd, Farmington. NO VISITATION MONDAY Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to:Quest Inc in c/o Michaels House, Livonia, MI or With a little help from my friends in c/o Animal Group or Rehabilitation Institute of MI. heeney-sundquist.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 7, 2019