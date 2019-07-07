Services
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
(248) 474-5200
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
12:30 PM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23615 Power Rd
Farmington, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23615 Power Rd
Farmington, MI
View Map
Dr. Nola M. Wernette Obituary
Dr. Nola M. Wernette

Farmington Hills - age 100, passed away July 3, 2019. Nola was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Patrick "Harry"; loving mother of Dr. Joanne McKune (Bryant), Leonard (Dianne), Barbara Person (the late Ronald), Patricia Ruelle (William) and William (Theresa); cherished grandmother 14 and great grandmother of 7. Visitation Sunday, July 7, from 2-9 pm at Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral mass Tuesday, July 9, 1 pm (in state 12:30 pm) at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23615 Power Rd, Farmington. NO VISITATION MONDAY Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to:Quest Inc in c/o Michaels House, Livonia, MI or With a little help from my friends in c/o Animal Group or Rehabilitation Institute of MI. heeney-sundquist.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 7, 2019
