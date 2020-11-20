Nomi Wilenkin
West Bloomfield - Nomi Wilenkin, 76, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 19 November 2020. Beloved wife of 52 years of Judge Michael Wilenkin. Cherished mother of Ilana (Gerald) Serafini, Benjamin (Heidi Rice) Wilenkin, Miriam (Brad) Klintworth, and Elisa (Keith) Haines. Loving Nana of Brennan Klintworth, Connor Klintworth, Jordyn Haines, Emma Rose Haines, and Harleigh Haines. Devoted daughter of the late Harold S. and the late Faigel Berke. Dear sister of Lawrence (Moreen "Micki") Berke. Also survived by niece and nephew Dena (Derek) Bishop and Daniel (Shannon) Berke. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE 12 NOON, SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. www.irakaufman.com
