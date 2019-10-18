Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
Rosary
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
Lying in State
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St Jane Frances De Chantal
38750 Ryan Rd. (btw 16 & 17 Mile Rds.)
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 PM
St Jane Frances De Chantal
38750 Ryan Rd. (btw 16 & 17 Mile Rds.)
More Obituaries for Norbert Tralka
Norbert F. Tralka


1944 - 2019
Norbert F. Tralka Obituary
Norbert F. Tralka

Oscoda, MI - TRALKA, NORBERT F. Age 75 October 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Charlene. Loving father of Karen Tralka & Ken Tralka. Loving step father of Stan Majewski, Pamela Chapman & Melanie Majewski. Proud grandfather of 11 & great grandfather of 5. Dearest brother of Joyce Wasielewski, Delphine Kraatz & Christine(Michael)Puzio. Visitation Sunday 3-9pm with 7:00pm Rosary at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Funeral Monday Instate 9:30am at St. Jane Frances de Chantal 38750 Ryan Rd. (btw 16 & 17 Mile Rds.) until time of Mass at 10:00am. Inurnment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 18, 2019
