Norbert F. Tralka
Oscoda, MI - TRALKA, NORBERT F. Age 75 October 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Charlene. Loving father of Karen Tralka & Ken Tralka. Loving step father of Stan Majewski, Pamela Chapman & Melanie Majewski. Proud grandfather of 11 & great grandfather of 5. Dearest brother of Joyce Wasielewski, Delphine Kraatz & Christine(Michael)Puzio. Visitation Sunday 3-9pm with 7:00pm Rosary at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Funeral Monday Instate 9:30am at St. Jane Frances de Chantal 38750 Ryan Rd. (btw 16 & 17 Mile Rds.) until time of Mass at 10:00am. Inurnment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 18, 2019