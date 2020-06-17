Norbert Korsak
Plymouth - Passed away June 16 at the age of 90. Beloved Husband of the late Stella Shootko and the late May Johansson. Loving Father of Michael (Jennifer), Theron, Joseph (Victoria), and William (William Lonskey). Step Father of Debra (Terry Lee Dill) Dunne and Thomas (Alyce Brown) Smith. Dear Grandfather of Christopher, Erin, and Gianna Korsak, Emily Lonskey, Melanie (Brian Leahy) Dunne, and Dayna (Sean) Zielinski. Great Grandfather of Claire and John Zielinski. Brother of the late Richard and the late Janet. Uncle of Sheila (John) Drapala and Katherine (Paul) Shelor. Great Uncle of Kara and Jillian Drapala, and Melissa Biss. Norbert was a Korean war veteran and worked in the banking/lending industry. A proud lending moment was when he helped finance Ed Davis, a notable automotive dealer. Norbert enjoyed many hobbies including spending time with his family, golf, boating, jazz music and crossword puzzles. He enjoyed reading biographies and history, especially WWI. He loved the Detroit Lions. Resting at the L. J. Griffin Funeral Home, 42600 Ford Road (W. of Lilley) Thursday 4 pm to 9pm. Family sharing Thursday at 6 pm and rosary at 7 pm. Instate 9:30 am Friday at St. Mary, Cause of Our Joy, 8200 N. Wayne Rd. (S. of Joy) until time of mass at 10 am. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.