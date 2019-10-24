Services
Lutheran Funerals & Cremation Services of Michigan
23720 Farmington Road
Farmington, MI 48336
248-474-5200
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Lutheran Funerals & Cremation Services of Michigan
23720 Farmington Road
Farmington, MI 48336
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Lutheran Funerals & Cremation Services of Michigan
23720 Farmington Road
Farmington, MI 48336
Farmington Hills - age 90, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. Beloved husband of 65 years to Irene; loving father of Norene (Robert) Parent; dear grandfather of Caitlin and Kyle; fond brother of the late Ernest; and life-long friend of Robert (the late Patricia) Sawyer and family. Visitation Saturday, October 26, beginning at 9:30 am until the 11:00 am memorial service, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd. (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., N of Grand River) downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Memorial tributes suggested to the , Seasons Hospice, or Brookdale Farmington Hills North (memo: Norbert Slawski). heeney-sundquist.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 24, 2019
