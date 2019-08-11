|
|
Noreen Keating Smith
- - Age 87, August 8, 2019. Dear sister of Mary Anne McDonnell, Terrence E. Keating (Noreen) and the late Rosemarie Roehl. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-7 p.m. with Scripture Service at 5:30 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Monday 10 a.m. at St. Mary's of Royal Oak Catholic Church, 730 South Lafayette. Visitation at church begins at 9:30 a.m. Memorial tributes to Terence Keating Family Scholarship Fund, U of D Jesuit, 8400 S. Cambridge, Detroit, MI 48221.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019