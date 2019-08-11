Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home
2600 Crooks Rd.
Troy, MI
Service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
5:30 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home
2600 Crooks Rd.
Troy, MI
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary's of Royal Oak Catholic Church
730 South Lafayette
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's of Royal Oak Catholic Church
730 South Lafayette
Noreen Keating Smith

Noreen Keating Smith Obituary
Noreen Keating Smith

- - Age 87, August 8, 2019. Dear sister of Mary Anne McDonnell, Terrence E. Keating (Noreen) and the late Rosemarie Roehl. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-7 p.m. with Scripture Service at 5:30 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Monday 10 a.m. at St. Mary's of Royal Oak Catholic Church, 730 South Lafayette. Visitation at church begins at 9:30 a.m. Memorial tributes to Terence Keating Family Scholarship Fund, U of D Jesuit, 8400 S. Cambridge, Detroit, MI 48221.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019
