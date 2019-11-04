Services
Generations Funeral & Cremation Services
29550 Grand River Ave.
Farmington Hills, MI 48336
(248) 426-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for Noreen Passas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noreen Mary Passas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Noreen Mary Passas Obituary
Noreen Mary Passas

Ecorse - Noreen Mary Passas of Ecorse passed away at age 71 on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Wyandotte hospital. She is survived by her husband, Manolis; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Amy; granddaughter, Lexi; mother, Dorothy; a very large extended family; and a huge group of friends whose lives she touched throughout the years.

Noreen spent decades working with local community theaters, doing countless plays in many capacities, including as an actress, producer, and assistant director. She worked at the Home Depot for over twenty years in a technical capacity.

Being the life of any party or gathering, Noreen's personality and sense of humor brought the room to life. She was unique, popular, and beloved. Noreen loved cooking, computers, creating, crafting, and cards playing with her friends and family. She loved doing water aerobics and spending time with friends. She also loved to travel.

Noreen was full of life and vibrancy and did not wish for people to mourn for her at a funeral but to celebrate her life with parties and the kind of infectious, exuberant laughter that she brought wherever she went.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noreen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -