Noreen Mary Passas
Ecorse - Noreen Mary Passas of Ecorse passed away at age 71 on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Wyandotte hospital. She is survived by her husband, Manolis; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Amy; granddaughter, Lexi; mother, Dorothy; a very large extended family; and a huge group of friends whose lives she touched throughout the years.
Noreen spent decades working with local community theaters, doing countless plays in many capacities, including as an actress, producer, and assistant director. She worked at the Home Depot for over twenty years in a technical capacity.
Being the life of any party or gathering, Noreen's personality and sense of humor brought the room to life. She was unique, popular, and beloved. Noreen loved cooking, computers, creating, crafting, and cards playing with her friends and family. She loved doing water aerobics and spending time with friends. She also loved to travel.
Noreen was full of life and vibrancy and did not wish for people to mourn for her at a funeral but to celebrate her life with parties and the kind of infectious, exuberant laughter that she brought wherever she went.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019