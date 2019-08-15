Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norene Ketelhut
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norene P. Ketelhut

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norene P. Ketelhut Obituary
Norene P. Ketelhut

Warren - Norene P. Ketelhut, age 85, died August 11, 2019. Beloved mother of Diane (James) Zawal, Dave Ketelhut, and Dawn (Michael) Verstraete. Loving grandmother of 4, and great-grandmother of 7. Dear sister of Janice Howell, the late Larry Plutschuck, and the late Bob Plutschuck. Visitation Friday from 3-9 pm at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. Funeral Services Saturday, 11:00 am at the funeral home. Memorial donations to the Michigan Humane Society, or to . Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now