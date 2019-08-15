|
Norene P. Ketelhut
Warren - Norene P. Ketelhut, age 85, died August 11, 2019. Beloved mother of Diane (James) Zawal, Dave Ketelhut, and Dawn (Michael) Verstraete. Loving grandmother of 4, and great-grandmother of 7. Dear sister of Janice Howell, the late Larry Plutschuck, and the late Bob Plutschuck. Visitation Friday from 3-9 pm at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. Funeral Services Saturday, 11:00 am at the funeral home. Memorial donations to the Michigan Humane Society, or to . Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com.
